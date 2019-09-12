IMF continuing talks with Argentina, focus on stabilizing economy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is continuing talks with Argentina as authorities there try to stem a spiraling debt crisis in Latin America’s third-largest economy, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

He said senior Argentine and IMF officials would meet in Washington later this month, noting that the complex market conditions and policy uncertainty made the situation more difficult.

“Our engagement remains strong with Argentina,” Rice told reporters. “The IMF’s objective has been to try and help the authorities stabilize the challenging situation and allow for a return of confidence that would pave the way for growth.”