IMF staff to return to Argentina in mid-November to start talks on IMF program

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., on September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund staff had productive meetings with Argentine authorities during an in-person visit and will return in mid-November to initiate discussions on a new IMF-supported program, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

“Staff welcomed the authorities’ commitment to policies to secure a growth-friendly fiscal consolidation while also protecting the most vulnerable, enabling a gradual reduction in inflation, and boosting job creation, investment and exports,” it said.

