FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 9, 2018 / 3:37 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Asia has more buffers and room to raise rates: IMF Asia Pacific director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asia has more buffers than in the past and has room to raise rates, but despite a strong growth outlook the region remains vulnerable to a sudden tightening in global financial conditions, the IMF’s Asia Pacific director said on Wednesday.

Changyong Rhee, the director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, also said he wasn’t very concerned about a market sell-off in Indonesia and the Philippines at the moment.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia, writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.