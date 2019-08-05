Germany: We expect Georgieva to become IMF head despite her age

FILE PHOTO: World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2018 "Russia and the World: values and virtues" in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is optimistic that Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva will become the head of the International Monetary Fund, a spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said on Monday.

European Union governments picked 65-year-old Georgieva as the bloc’s candidate to lead the IMF after more than 12 hours of talks on Friday. Most EU states backed Georgieva even though her candidacy will force a change in IMF rules that require the managing director to be younger than 65 years old when appointed.

Germany does not expect Georgieva’s age to stand in the way of her becoming IMF head, the German Finance Ministry spokeswoman said.