World News
August 2, 2019 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain says Calvino out of race for IMF head

1 Min Read

Spain's Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino delivers a speech during a news conference on the second day of the informal meeting of European Union Finance ministers in Bucharest, Romania, April 6, 2019. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino is no longer a candidate for the top job at the International Monetary Fund, a government spokeswoman said on Friday, citing the need to find a common European Union candidate as the reason behind the withdrawal.

“We announce that the government aims to reach a European agreement, without Economy Minister Nadia Calvino participating in the next phase,” the spokeswoman said in a short statement.

European Union governments will try on Friday to choose the bloc’s candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund from a list of four names, a spokeswoman for the French finance ministry said, but divisions could delay a compromise solution.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Andrei Khalip

