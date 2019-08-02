World News
August 2, 2019 / 6:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

No EU candidate gets required majority for IMF nomination: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A majority of European Union governments gave their support to Kristalina Georgieva as the bloc’s candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund, but she failed to reach a large enough majority to be nominated, an EU official said.

After two rounds of votes on Friday, EU governments remained divided on how to proceed to name a single candidate for the IMF, the source said.

A candidate needs 55% of the votes of the 28 EU states, representing at least 65% of its population.

Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem is the only alternative candidate to Georgieva, after three others withdrew.

Talks were continuing on Friday to break the deadlock.

