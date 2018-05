ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that global levels of corporate and sovereign debt represented a risk.

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends IMFC press conference during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Speaking in Russia’s St Petersburg at an economic forum, Lagarde also said protectionist talk was a threat to confidence in international trade.