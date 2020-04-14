Breakingviews - IMF helping hand is worth more than its forecasts

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The International Monetary Fund is packed to the gills with highly trained economists. Grim new predictions churned out by their sophisticated models are probably little better than guesses given high uncertainty about what the international lender is calling “The Great Lockdown”. More useful will be the practical help it’s extending to the most vulnerable countries.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Tuesday predicted economic shutdowns to contain the coronavirus would trigger the worst global recession since the Great Depression, with the world economy expected to contract 3% this year. The downgrade of more than 6 percentage points from forecasts released only three months ago means the cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 could be around $9 trillion, greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined. But the IMF freely admits worse outcomes are possible and that its projected 2021 rebound will be jeopardised if the virus doesn’t fade in the second half of 2020.

Gopinath and her team won’t be blamed for forecasting errors. As the IMF points out, the virus is akin to a war in terms of the inability to determine how long and intense the shock will be. It’s also understandable that the Washington-based lender’s policy prescriptions are somewhat generic and obvious. Advanced countries have already taken extraordinary fiscal and monetary steps to mitigate the economic fallout and emerging countries are following suit so there’s less to chivvy them about.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week fiscal measures taken around the world amounted to about $8 trillion. And in the heat of crisis, it’s hard to point out possible drawbacks of some steps, such as the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to buy debt issued by U.S. companies whose credit ratings were recently downgraded from investment grade to the first tier of junk.

Yet the IMF is playing a useful role in this crisis. It has a lending capacity of $1 trillion and is speedily approving funding programmes to some of the neediest countries. For example, Georgieva on Monday announced that 25 countries, including Afghanistan, Chad, Congo and Tajikistan, would receive immediate debt service relief. Others will no doubt join their ranks. Extending a practical helping hand is the most useful thing the Georgieva can do right now.