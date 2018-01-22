Lagarde says bullish economic outlook masks risks

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global growth will continue to strengthen this year and next, but a buildup of debt poses risks and policymakers must avoid complacency, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday in Davos.

“Global growth has been accelerating since 2016 and all signs point to a continuous strengthening of that growth, this year in 2018 and next year in 2019,” Lagarde told a news conference at the World Economic Forum after the IMF revised up its forecast for global growth to 3.9 percent for 2018 and 2019.

But she added: “We are seeing a troubling increase of debt across many countries and we need to remain watchful.”