FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 21, 2018 / 12:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan has no immediate plan to bring U.S. tariffs to WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan has no immediate plan to raise a trade dispute against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs to the World Trade Organization, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

“For now, Japan will seek to gain the understanding of the United States that its steel exports don’t threaten U.S. national security,” the official told reporters.

Japan is the only major U.S. ally that did not receive exemptions from President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.