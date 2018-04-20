FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 2:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aso-Mnuchin talks to be based on focus on multilateral framework: Japan MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will be based on the view, shared among the international community, that global imbalances should be dealt with multilaterally, not bilaterally, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Aso and Mnuchin will meet for bilateral talks on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders’ gathering, according to the Japanese Ministry of Finance.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

