WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he discussed currencies with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but only as part of broader discussions on their economies.

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In a news conference after the Group of 20 finance leaders meeting, Aso also said he conveyed Japan’s concern over protectionism in the bilateral meeting with Mnuchin.