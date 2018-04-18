Fed's Quarles says flatter yield curve doesn't point to recession

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The closing gap between short- and long-term interest rates is not pointing toward a recession, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Tuesday.

“I’m not viewing the current flattening of the yield curve as much of a signal toward an impending recession,” Quarles told an event at the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. “Obviously its something that we are looking at.”