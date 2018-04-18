FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 18, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Quarles says flatter yield curve doesn't point to recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The closing gap between short- and long-term interest rates is not pointing toward a recession, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Tuesday.

“I’m not viewing the current flattening of the yield curve as much of a signal toward an impending recession,” Quarles told an event at the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. “Obviously its something that we are looking at.”

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.