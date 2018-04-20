FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 5:29 PM / in an hour

Canada's Freeland says 'good progress' made in NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that “good progress” had been made in talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement and that negotiators would remain in Washington over the weekend.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“We are certainly in a more intense period of the negotiations and we are making good progress,” Freeland said during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

“Our negotiators will be staying in Washington over the weekend ... And then ministers will reconvene next week,” she said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

