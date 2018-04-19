U.S. Treasury says governments to cooperate on Venezuelan assets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that North and South American and European governments agreed to boost cooperation and share information to deny “corrupt” Venezuelan officials and support networks access to the international financial system.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“Concrete actions are necessary to restrict the ability of corrupt Venezuelan officials and their support networks from abusing the international financial system,” Mnuchin said in a statement issued after the meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

The meeting included representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Guatemala, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Britain, and the United States, the Treasury said.