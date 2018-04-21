FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

World Bank says shareholders endorse capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Saturday its shareholders had endorsed a $13 billion paid-in capital increase, a series of internal reforms and a set of policy measures to strengthen the international lender’s capabilities.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attends the Development Committee meeting during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The package agreed to consists of $7.5 billion paid-in capital for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $5.5 billion paid-in capital for the International Finance Corporation, through both general and selective capital increases, as well as a $52.6 billion callable capital increase for IBRD, the World Bank said in a statement.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao

