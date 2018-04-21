FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin considering trip to China to talk trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he is considering a trip to China to work on trade issues and has discussed the potential for market openings in China with Beijing’s new central bank chief.

FILE PHOTO: United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrives for a G20 plenary session during IMF spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“A trip is under consideration,” Mnuchin said at a press conference during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. “I am not going to make any comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed, but a trip is under consideration.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao

