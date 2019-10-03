IMF's Georgieva urges countries to make growth-spurring investments: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks to reporters as she arrives for her first day in her new post at IMF headquarters in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said governments need to make public investments or structural changes to spur growth before economic conditions weaken further, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“The global economy continues to disappoint. The unpredictability of trade disputes, capital flow volatility, Brexit and conflict and natural disasters are able to cause massive economic disruptions,” Georgieva also said in an interview with the newspaper.