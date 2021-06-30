IMF chief economist: inflation pressures in U.S. transitory, risks on upside

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. is seeing transitory pressures around inflation, with risks on the upside, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.
“There are supply demand mismatches showing up in delivery delays, putting pressure on prices (in the U.S.),” Gopinath said during a webinar at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Reporting by Tom Arnold and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Karin Strohecker
