Emerging Markets

IMF chief economist: inflation pressures in U.S. transitory, risks on upside

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath speaks in her office in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. is seeing transitory pressures around inflation, with risks on the upside, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.

“There are supply demand mismatches showing up in delivery delays, putting pressure on prices (in the U.S.),” Gopinath said during a webinar at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Reporting by Tom Arnold and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Karin Strohecker

