IMF's Georgieva calls for gradual, further rise in Japan sales tax rate

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday a gradual, further increase in Japan’s consumption tax rate could help the country pay for the rising cost of funding a rapidly ageing population.

“We think there is more space - not immediately but over time - for Japan to rely more on the consumption tax” in funding the cost of an ageing population, Georgieva told a news conference in Tokyo after the IMF’s Article 4 policy consultation.

