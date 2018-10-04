FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

IMF warns risks to Japan have increased amid trade tensions

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Thursday that the balance of risks facing Japan has tilted to the downside, citing uncertainty over the impact of a planned sales tax hike and global trade tensions.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde shake hands at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

Sharper-than-expected volatility in private consumption due to the planned tax hike next year could dent growth momentum, while weaker global demand and uncertainty over trade tensions could trigger yen spikes, hit stock markets and revive deflationary risks, the IMF said.

An accommodative monetary policy should be maintained in Japan, the IMF said in a statement after its “Article 4” annual consultations on economic policy with Japanese policymakers.

However, continued monetary accommodation could encourage financial institutions to engage in excessive risk taking, it said.

“Fiscal sustainability concerns and associated bond market stress could have adverse feedback effects on the financial system and the real economy,” it added.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill

