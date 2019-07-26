Business News
July 26, 2019

IMF says launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrivea for the Women's Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board adopted an “open, merit-based and transparent” process to select a new leader to replace Christine Lagarde, with the aim of choosing a candidate by Oct. 4.

The IMF’s board in a statement made no mention of specific potential candidates, but said its next leader should have a “distinguished record” in senior-level economic policymaking and the management and diplomatic skills needed to run a large global organization.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
