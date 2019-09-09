World Bank's Georgieva sole candidate to lead IMF, Fund says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that World Bank chief executive Kristalina Georgieva will be considered as the sole candidate to be the next IMF managing director following the close of the nomination period on Friday.
Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist nominated by European IMF member countries, will meet with IMF executive directors, the Fund said.
“The board’s goal is to complete the selection process as soon as possible and at the latest by October 4, 2019,” the IMF said.
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Hugh Lawson