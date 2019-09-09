World Bank's Georgieva sole candidate to lead IMF, Fund says

FILE PHOTO: Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, attend a meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that World Bank chief executive Kristalina Georgieva will be considered as the sole candidate to be the next IMF managing director following the close of the nomination period on Friday.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist nominated by European IMF member countries, will meet with IMF executive directors, the Fund said.

“The board’s goal is to complete the selection process as soon as possible and at the latest by October 4, 2019,” the IMF said.