IMF chief economist sees strong world fundamentals despite market turmoil

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World economic fundamentals are strong, despite recent stock market turmoil, with more trade, more investment and faster-than-expected growth in major economies, International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday.

“Right now in the last few days we’ve seen some market turbulence around the world, but the fundamentals are really strong,” Obstfeld said in a Facebook Live session. “We’ve been seeing the fundamentals improving since the middle of 2016 and we see very broad-based growth.”