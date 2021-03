FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The staff of the International Monetary Fund has recommended a new allocation of $650 billion in the Fund’s emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, given a new assessment of global reserve needs, sources briefed on the issue said on Tuesday.

The IMF’s executive board will discuss the recommendation later Tuesday, the sources said.