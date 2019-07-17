IMF cuts forecast for Russian 2019 GDP growth forecast to 1.2%

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund its forecast for Russian economic growth in 2019 to 1.2% from previous 1.4% after a weak first quarter estimate.

Without deeper structural reforms, long-run growth is projected to settle around 1.8%, the IMF said on Wednesday. Priority should be given to creating a more vibrant private sector and reducing the footprint of the state, it said.

IMF supported continued easing of monetary policy and Russia’s central bank careful approach as inflation expectations are not yet firmly anchored.