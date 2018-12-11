IMF urges Slovenia to enforce reforms, speed up privatization

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Slovenia on Tuesday to use the current good economic conditions to implement pension, labor and other reforms that would safeguard growth in the coming years.

The IMF has forecast 4.5 percent growth in Slovenia for 2018 and 3.4 percent for 2019. A 4 percent hike to most public sector wages will kick in from January while parliament later this week is expected to raise the minimum wage by 4.5 percent, also from next month.

“It is very important to take advantage of good times to do the social reforms needed...Do not miss the window of opportunity,” IMF Slovenia mission chief Bernardin Akitoby said at the end of a two-week visit.

“Acceleration of privatization (is also needed) to ensure increased investment,” he told a news conference. Reforms would also bring higher productivity and more innovation.

Slovenia plans to sell a further stake in its largest bank NLB (NLBR.LJ) next year after selling 59 percent last month. The whole of the southeastern EU country’s third largest bank Abanka is also due to be sold in the first half of 2019.

Akitoby said the aging of the population would affect fiscal health in the future, urging the government to link the retirement age to demographic changes. At present Slovenians can retire at the age of 60.

Export-oriented Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013. It returned to growth a year later, and robust growth over the past few years prompted most public sector trade unions to demand wage hikes.

Despite planned wage hikes, the government plans a budget surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP in 2019, versus a surplus of 0.5 percent this year.