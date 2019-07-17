IMF sees trade disputes slowing global trade, sees supply chain risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said global trade growth was slowing as a result of tensions between the United States and China and others, and prolonged uncertainty about tariffs was weighing on business sentiment around the world.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told reporters that disputes over trade and technology were clearly having a fundamental impact on global trade, and repeated the Fund’s estimate that the tariffs applied in the U.S.-China trade war could shave 0.5% off global economic growth in 2020.

“There has been a decline in world trade growth,” she said, noting that disputes over technology - such as the U.S. decision to put Chinese technology company Huawei on its entity list - could also fracture global supply chains, raising concerns about investment and productivity.