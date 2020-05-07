Business News
May 7, 2020 / 5:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine wants to finish talks with IMF next week: finance ministry

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Thursday the government planned to complete talks with the International Monetary Fund about a new loan next week.

The IMF said today earlier that it had shifted its discussions with Ukraine to providing an 18-month Standby Arrangement instead of a more conditional three-year Extended Fund Facility to allow the government more room to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the near term. [L1N2CP11O]

The size of the program for the respective periods remains unchanged, the ministry said in a statement without further details.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets

