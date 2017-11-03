FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF gives Venezuela six months to improve data, urges it to 're-engage'
November 3, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 2 hours

IMF gives Venezuela six months to improve data, urges it to 're-engage'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday gave Venezuela six months to improve the flow of economic data saying it had violated IMF rules on the timely provision of some statistics.

The Fund said in a statement Venezuela had failed to provide timely data on total exports and imports of merchandise, and social security operations.

The IMF’s board of member countries said it hoped the decision could encourage Venezuela to re-engage with the Fund. The country remains a member of the IMF but has not had any formal contact with the institution for more than a decade.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

