IMF issues 'declaration of censure' against Venezuela over lack of data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board on Wednesday issued a “declaration of censure” against Venezuela, saying it had failed to provide necessary economic data to the institution, and gave the government six months to take action.

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“The board found that Venezuela has not implemented the remedial measures and has failed to provide information on a number of additional items as required,” the IMF said in a statement, after warning Venezuela in November that it needed to improve the flow of data under IMF rules.

“The Fund has issued a declaration of censure against Venezuela for its failure to implement these remedial measures,” it added.

The move does not impose immediate penalties against Venezuela but could lead to the Fund eventually barring the country from voting on IMF policies.

Venezuela, which was a founding member of the fund in 1946, remains a voting member of the IMF, but it has not had any formal engagement with the international institution for more than a decade.