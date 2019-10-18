Nothing changes at Brazil's BNDES after departure of director: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) is seen during a swearing-in ceremony of the bank's new president, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The recent departure of a senior official at Brazilian development bank BNDES does not change the bank’s strategy and was part of the normal turnover at the institution that oversees privatizations, its chief executive said on Friday.

“Nothing changes in the bank’s strategy, nothing changes in its plans,” Gustavo Montezano said in a statement to reporters. “This is life as normal, life goes on.”

Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday that the majority of BNDES’ board voted to dismiss director Andre Laloni, who requested a leave of absence last week amid disagreements over asset sales.

Montezano, speaking on the sidelines of meetings of global finance chiefs at the International Monetary Fund, refused to take questions from reporters.