World Bank's Malpass says IBRD got capital infusion from U.S., bond issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank’s main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly $9.8 billion in capital from the United States and sold $8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds.

Malpass said the bond issue by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, yielding 0.7%, was the largest-ever U.S. dollar denominated bond issued by a supranational entity, with an order book that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors.