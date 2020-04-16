Business News
April 16, 2020 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

World Bank's Malpass says IBRD got capital infusion from U.S., bond issue

FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass attends the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank’s main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly $9.8 billion in capital from the United States and sold $8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds.

Malpass said the bond issue by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, yielding 0.7%, was the largest-ever U.S. dollar denominated bond issued by a supranational entity, with an order book that reached $12.5 billion from 190 investors.

