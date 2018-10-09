FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 2:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF chief economist not concerned about China's ability to defend currency

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday that he was not concerned about the Chinese government’s ability to defend its currency despite the recent depreciation of the yuan.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

“No, I don’t think it’s a problem,” Obstfeld said, when asked about the issue on the sidelines of a news conference at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali.

But Obstfeld also told the news conference that Beijing would face a “balancing act” between actions to shore up growth and ensure financial stability.

Reporting by David Lawder and Yawen Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

