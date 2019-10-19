IMF steering committee says trade tensions among key risks to global economy

Governors of central banks gather for a group photo at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday trade tensions were among key downside risks to the global economy and that it recognized the need to deal with these issues, including the reform of the World Trade Organization.

“A strong international trading system with well-enforced rules addressing current and future challenges would support global growth,” the IMFC said in its communique.

“We recognize the need to resolve trade tensions and support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization to improve its functioning,” it said.

The IMFC said policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk also were risks to the economic outlook.