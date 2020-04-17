Business News
April 17, 2020 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

World Bank Development Committee urges debt help for middle-income countries

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank’s Development Committee on Friday asked the development lender and the International Monetary Fund to explore case-by-case solutions to ease debt burdens on middle-income countries that are stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued after a meeting on Friday, the committee of World Bank shareholders said that the bank should also further explore suspension of debt payments for the world’s poorest countries.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

