World Bank Development Committee urges debt help for middle-income countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank’s Development Committee on Friday asked the development lender and the International Monetary Fund to explore case-by-case solutions to ease debt burdens on middle-income countries that are stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement issued after a meeting on Friday, the committee of World Bank shareholders said that the bank should also further explore suspension of debt payments for the world’s poorest countries.
