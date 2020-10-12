World Bank's Malpass says G20 may agree to only 6-month debt relief extension

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some G20 creditor countries are reluctant to broaden and extend another year of coronavirus debt service relief to the world’s poorest countries, so a six-month compromise may emerge this week, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: World Bank Group President David Malpass attends a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Malpass, speaking to reporters as the World Bank’s and International Monetary Fund’s virtual annual meetings get underway, said G20 debt working groups have not reached agreement on the two institutions’ push for a year-long extension of the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

“I think there may be compromise language that may be a six month extension (and) that it can be renewed depending on debt sustainability,” Malpass said.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 major economies are scheduled to meet by videoconference on Wednesday. In May, they launched an initiative to allow poor countries to suspend payments on official bilateral debt owed to G20 creditor countries until the end of 2020, which Malpass said has freed up $5 billion to bolster coronavirus responses so far.

Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva have been warning that far more debt relief is needed for poor and middle-income countries, including principal reduction, to avoid a “lost decade” as the pandemic destroys economic activity.

Malpass said the two institutions would propose a joint action plan to reduce the debt stock for poor countries with unsustainable debts.

But he said debtor nations needed to more strongly demand debt relief for more progress to be made.

“Leaders of the debtor nations have been deferential to the creditors,” Malpass said. “It’s been very important that leaders of poorest nations speak up and speak out about the need for a lighter debt burden from the creditor nations. That dialogue hasn’t been as robust yet as I think is necessary to move this process along.”

A new World Bank debt study published on Monday showed that among countries eligible for the G20 debt relief program, external debt climbed 9.5% in 2019 to $744 billion before the pandemic hit.

The poorest countries’ official bilateral debt to G20 countries reached $178 billion in 2019, with 63% of the total owed to China. The study said China’s share of this debt stood at 45% in 2013, the year Beijing launched its global Belt and Road infrastructure drive.