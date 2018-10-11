FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's Rehn says easy policy, slow tightening still needed

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to keep its monetary policy easy while tightening slowly as underlying inflation in the euro zone remains weak and global risks such as protectionism loom, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

“Core inflation is still rather weak in the euro zone at around 1 percent, as it has been for the last couple of years, so an accommodative monetary policy is still needed in Europe,” Rehn said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

