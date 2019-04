FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World leaders may need to coordinate fiscal stimulus if the global economy slows sharply, the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said the global lender still thinks global growth will re-accelerate next year but risks abound. “This is a delicate moment for the global economy,” she said in a news conference.