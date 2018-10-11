FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 11, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed's Bullard says policy rates already 'in a good position'

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s policy rates are “in a good position” after several hikes and the central bank doesn’t need to do much more to normalize its once ultra-easy policy, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“With respect to the normalization, we have already reached a point when policy rates are in a good position,” said Bullard, a policy dove. “We don’t need to do much more to normalize policy.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.