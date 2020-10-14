EU should press ahead with digital tax plans: France

Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union should press ahead with plans for a bloc-wide digital tax in case global talks at the OECD to rewrite international tax rules fail, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

“We think that Europe should set the example,” Le Maire told reporters after an online meeting with his G20 counterparts gave its support to continuing the OECD talks until mid-2021.

Le Maire said G20 ministers had also agreed a common framework for poor country debt relief that for the first time included China, which has become a major creditor to such countries in recent years.