G20 chair says trade tensions must be solved by countries involved

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Tensions remained among the G20 group on trade that must be solved among countries directly involved, said Nicolas Dujovne, chairman of the group’s finance leaders’ meeting.

Argentina's Minister of Treasury Nicolas Dujovne gives statements during G20 news conference at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

“We recognize we are now facing trade tensions among members of the G20,” Dujovne, Treasury Minister of this year’s G20 chair Argentina told a news conference on Friday.

“Part of those tensions will have to be resolved by the members,” he said, after the group’s meeting in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“The G20 can play a role in providing the platform for discussions. But the differences that still persist should be resolved by the members that are directly involved in the tensions.”