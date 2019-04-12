German fiscal stimulus to boost 2019 growth: Weidmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Germany is running expansionary fiscal policies to counter a slowdown in economy growth and the stimulus will boost growth significantly this year, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

“Fiscal policy, as the minister said, is already expansionary in Germany and we estimate the impact of fiscal policy on GDP for this year to be between one quarter to one half percentage point,” Weidmann said at a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.