World financial leader must reduce debts, rebuild trust: German official

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will urge world financial leaders during their meeting in Indonesia later this week to lower debt levels and rebuild trust in international organisations, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
“It will be about regaining trust for international organizations and strengthening the global, rules-based trade order,” the government official said on condition of anonymity.
