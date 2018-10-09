World financial leader must reduce debts, rebuild trust: German official

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will urge world financial leaders during their meeting in Indonesia later this week to lower debt levels and rebuild trust in international organisations, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks during the 2019 budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“It will be about regaining trust for international organizations and strengthening the global, rules-based trade order,” the government official said on condition of anonymity.