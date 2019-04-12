German growth could slow sharply in 2019: Weidmann

FILE PHOTO: German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann presents the annual 2018 report in Frankfurt, Germany, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Germany’s economy, the euro zone’s biggest, could grow by less than 1 percent this year as trade disputes and Brexit uncertainty are weighing on investment, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

The Bundesbank predicted growth of 1.6 percent as recently as December but Weidmann said the IMF’s new projection of 0.8 percent for 2019 was entirely plausible. That suggests the euro zone’s economic powerhouse will be a drag on the wider bloc for the second year running.

