IMF chief calls for central bank accountability, communication

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday accountability, transparency and effective communication were key components for central banks to be credible in delivering their mandates.

“Independence has served them well in the course of time and will continue to do so,” Lagarde said at a news conference when asked whether some central banks were facing threats to their independence in setting monetary policy.