SNB's Jordan sees room for more intervention if needed

FILE PHOTO: Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland December 13, 2018. REUTERS Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swiss monetary policy is appropriate for now, but policymakers still have the room to lower interest rates further or use the central bank’s balance sheet if necessary, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday.

“There is no reason to change monetary policy,” Jordan told a news conference on Saturday on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

“We always stress the point that we have still room to lower interest rates further and we have also room to use the balance sheet, if necessary, for interventions in foreign exchange markets. Both instruments are here to use depending on the situation.”