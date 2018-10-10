FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade rules need to address Chinese excess capacity: EU's Moscovici

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Any rewrite of global trading rules must deal with the issue of excess industrial capacity in China, European Commission Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We absolutely need to address the issue of overcapacities in China. Nobody can say that this is not a problem. This has to be dealt with,” Moscovici said at a trade event at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Bali.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
