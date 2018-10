NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The direct impact of potential car tariffs that the United States could impose on European cars would be relatively limited but they could still affect investor sentiment, the head of the International Monetary Fund’s European unit said on Friday.

A participant attends plenary session at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 12 October 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Poul Thomsen also noted at a news conference on the sidelines if the IMF’s annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia, that it was impossible to quantify that impact precisely.