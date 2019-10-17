IMF sees some easing of U.S.-China tensions, urges reforms of global trade system

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks at an opening news conference during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Fall Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it saw signs of de-escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China, which could reduce the damage already caused to the global economy by tit-for-tat tariffs.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was encouraged by news of a tentative trade deal reached by Washington and Beijing last week, but urged the world’s two largest economies to work toward a lasting “trade peace”.

Georgieva, speaking with reporters at the IMF/World Bank annual meetings, also called for countries to work together to reform the global trade system, to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous world in the future.